Couple dead in North Las Vegas, murder-suicide is suspected

(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead in North Las Vegas and authorities said it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the bodies of the couple were discovered fatally shot around 4 p.m. Saturday on property where the man lived.

Las Vegas police responded to the North Las Vegas address because the property was in an unincorporated part of the city.

The man and woman were married and had recently separated, according to police.

The couple were in their 40s, but their names weren’t immediately released.

Police said witnesses told them about hearing gunshots, but it was unclear who fired the gun.

