Catholic Charities hosts Operation Easter Basket

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -To help families celebrate the Easter holiday, Catholic Charities hosted its Operation Easter Basket. Catholic Charities says the goal is to take some of the stress off of parents. The baskets include anything from toys, clothing, toiletries, books, and more. It take time to buy the items and but the baskets together, that the whole process begins back in January. Lisa Ross the Director of Community Outreach and Engagement for Catholic Charities says this could not be done with out the help of the community. It is also a great way to get families involved, who want to participate in any volunteer work.

Catholic Charities will have baskets available on Monday. If you are a parent and would like one or know another who need one, you can stop by Monday at the Saint Vincent’s Food Pantry, starting 9 in the morning to pick one up. The baskets will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

