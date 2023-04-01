North Virginia St closed after SUV vs bike accident

The scene of a crash involving a sports utility vehicle and a bicycle.
The scene of a crash involving a sports utility vehicle and a bicycle.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:32 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -North Virginia Street is closed between Lemmon Valley and Golden Valley as the Reno Police Department investigates a crash involving a sports utility vehicle and a bicycle.

It happened at about 6:05 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of North Virginia Street.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of the injuries, the major accident investigation team was called out.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours and advise drivers to take other routes.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison

Latest News

Suspect charged with murder of Hailey Nieto
Sexual assault evidence
Bill Restricts Sharing of Sexual Assacult DNA Info
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
The Reno Aces’ (1-0) offense erupted for 18 hits
Aces Celebrate 13-9 Opening Day Victory Over the Aviators