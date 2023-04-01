North Virginia St closed after SUV vs bike accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -North Virginia Street is closed between Lemmon Valley and Golden Valley as the Reno Police Department investigates a crash involving a sports utility vehicle and a bicycle.

It happened at about 6:05 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of North Virginia Street.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of the injuries, the major accident investigation team was called out.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours and advise drivers to take other routes.

