Help Nevada Girl Scouts sell its surplus cookies

The Girl Scouts of the Sierra provided this image of cookie sales.
The Girl Scouts of the Sierra provided this image of cookie sales.(The Girl Scouts of the Sierra)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is trying to sell off surplus cookies with special sales through 8 p.m. this weekend.

The sales are Saturday and Sunday from 10. a.m. to 8 p.m. at walk-up and drive-through cookie booths at the Reno Public Market on Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street and Lowes Home Improvement at the Outlets at Legends on Sparks Boulevard.

People can also order online at www.gssn.org.

The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada bought all of its cookies up front and is 87% complete toward the goal of selling 408,000 packages.

The Girl Scout cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world, the group notes. Girl Scouts learn the five essential entrepreneurship skills, problem solving, money management, decision making, people skills and business ethics.

