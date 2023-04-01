Aces Celebrate 13-9 Opening Day Victory Over the Aviators

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:27 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces’ (1-0) offense erupted for 18 hits in a 13-9 Opening Day victory over their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators (0-1), in front of 4,916 fans Friday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

In his Biggest Little City debut, Reno’s bats were led by Diego Castillo, who tallied the first five-hit game by an Aces player since Drew Ellis in 2021. Phillip Evans, also in his first game with the Aces, blasted a two-run home run in the second inning en route to a three-hit, five-RBI day at the plate.

P.J. Higgins hit the decisive three-run homer off the signage high over the left-field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving the eventual game-winning runs for the Aces.

Reno reliever Zach McAllister (1-0) earned the win after he prevented further damage in the top of the seventh inning by tossing the final two outs in the frame.

Fans in attendance enjoyed pre-game ceremonies that included a flyover and the unveiling of the 2022 Pacific Coast League Championship banner now displayed at the ballpark.

Aces Notables:

  • Tommy Henry: (ND), 5.0 IP, 4 R/4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 4 K’s.
  • Mitchell Stumpo: (H, 1), 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K.
  • Diego Castillo: 5-for-5, 1 double, 1 RBI, 3 R’s.
  • Phillip Evans: 3-for-5, 1 double, 1 HR (1), 5 RBI, 2 R’s.

