Two killed in Storey County industrial park crash

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people died Friday morning in a head-on crash in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, the Storey County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deceased have been identified as Margarita Sadek, 51 and Dennis Katona, 27, both of Reno.

The sheriff’s office said Sadek was driving a 2000 Subaru west on Electric Avenue just west of Milan Drive at about 6:14 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over and hit an eastbound 2010 Buick.

Katona was a passenger in the Buick and neither he nor the driver used seatbelts, the sheriff’s office said.  Katona an Sadek were dead on the scene.

The driver of the Buick and Sadek’s passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Sadek’s passenger had major injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-847-0950 about case 23-287.

