RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed an RV.

It was reported just before 7 Thursday night on Isbell Road near Lymberry Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

A power line in the area was damaged and is being repaired by NV Energy.

