Police investigating stabbing on Record Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Record Street.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to the 650 block of the street for a stabbing.

Two occupants of a residence were located, one being deceased from a stab wound. The other person is cooperating with investigators, police say.

That person was later arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon. Their name was not released, and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

RPD says the incident was isolated to those involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. They can also contact Secret Witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.

