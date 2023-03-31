Police investigating stabbing on Record Street

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Record Street.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to the 650 block of the street for a stabbing.

Two occupants of a residence were located, one being deceased from a stab wound. The other person is cooperating with investigators, police say.

That person was later arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon. Their name was not released, and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

RPD says the incident was isolated to those involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. They can also contact Secret Witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Todd Tonnochy
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison

Latest News

Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
One person was injured and a dog was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Hallelujah...
Dog hit and killed in U.S. 395 rollover crash
The Reno Fire Department responds to an RV fire on Isbell Road on Mar. 30, 2023.
RV destroyed in fire
Robert Telles appears in court on Oct. 18, 2022.
Jailed ex-elected Vegas official loses bid to get new judge in murder of journalist