NDOT hiring for temporary construction/maintenance positions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is hiring temporary summer highway construction and maintenance positions.

Applications are being accepted for the Reno/Sparks area, as well as for Carson City, Fallon, and Fernley. NDOT is also hiring for Elko, Winnemucca, and Las Vegas.

Position requirements and applications are available by searching “Hwy Construction Aid” at careers.nv.gov. You can also submit resumes to humanresources@dot.nv.gov. You are asked to note the geographic region and position you are interested in.

NDOT workers perform around 75 different types of tasks, such as snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more.

