Las Vegas police searching for suspect who assaulted 73-year-old woman

Battery suspect
Battery suspect(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman believed to have assaulted a 73-year-old woman on March 23.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard and the victim received substantial bodily injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black female. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white pants, and a small pink backpack.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or event is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-7347.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

