IRS extends tax filing deadline for California residents affected by storms

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The IRS has extended the deadline for California residents to file their taxes due to winter storms that hit the state in December and January.

The new deadline is Oct. 16.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” said Governor Newsom. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

In our area, residents in Alpine, El Dorado, and Inyo counties will have their deadline to file taxes extended.

The new deadline applies to deadlines falling on or after Jan. 8, 2023 and before Oct. 16, 2023. This includes the 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments, typically due on January 17, 2023 and April 18, 2023. Those payments were previously extended to May 15, 2023 for those impacted by winter storms.

