Dog hit and killed in U.S. 395 rollover crash

One person was injured and a dog was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Hallelujah...
One person was injured and a dog was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Hallelujah Junction, Calif. on Mar. 30, 2023(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The California Highway Patrol is looking for the person who was seen abandoning a dog shortly before a rollover crash near Hallelujah Junction.

A witness told officers that just before 7:00 Thursday night, he saw someone let a dog out of a vehicle on U.S. 395 at Country Drive, and drive away. He tried to lure the dog to him, but it was spooked by traffic and ran into the road.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer towing a U-Haul trailer swerved to try to avoid the dog and rolled over. The trailer remained upright.

The driver was not hurt. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The dog was hit and killed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP.

