Bill to promote geothermal energy introduced

Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy says doing so aligns with Governor Joe Lombardo’s energy goals
A file image of a geothermal plant
A file image of a geothermal plant(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill to promote geothermal energy in the state of Nevada was introduced into the Assembly Committee on Growth and Infrastructure Thursday.

AB315 was introduced by Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy (R, District 22 in Clark County) and would establish a framework for geothermal policy.

She says doing so aligns with Governor Joe Lombardo’s goals of developing and maintaining a diverse energy supply portfolio.

“I support Governor Lombardo’s balanced approach to energy policy in the state, and AB315 aligns with that goal to promote the growth of Nevada’s geothermal industry in all sectors,” said Assemblywoman Hardy. “As we move towards a sustainable and energy-independent future, it is crucial to embrace all forms of renewable energy, including geothermal. I will continue to work with the administration, my colleagues and stakeholders to ensure we have a product that promotes a more sustainable future for Nevada’s natural resources.”

Hardy says she collaborated with conservation advocacy group Western Way to accelerate the deployment of this technology.

AB315 would streamline the local permitting process, direct the state to conduct a study on geothermal use in Nevada, and encourage the state to apply for federal grants and foster the growth of geothermal resources.

