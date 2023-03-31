2 Sun Valley residents given life with the possibility of parole for murder

An investigation determined Fabian and Yahir fired into the vehicle Rios was sitting in
Fabian Bernal (Left), and Yahir Bernal-Rodriguez (Right)
Fabian Bernal (Left), and Yahir Bernal-Rodriguez (Right)(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Sun Valley residents have been given life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years for first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

21-year-old Fabian Bernal and 20-year-old Yahir Bernal-Rodriguez were found guilty after an eight-day trial. They were also found guilty of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm into a occupied vehicle.

On March 13, 2021, officers with the Reno Police Department responded for reports of shots being fired into a vehicle in a parking lot on South Virginia Street and Hubbard Way.

There, they found 20-year-old Adrian Rios suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined Fabian and Yahir fired into the vehicle Rios was sitting in, believing that another passenger in the car had disrespected them and was a member of a rival gang.

Deputy DA Travis Lucia argued the pair split up before approaching the victim’s vehicle with their weapons concealed and fired into the car 15 times, setting up an ambush and execution for Rios and his passenger.

Their sentencing for the weapons enhancement will take place on June 8.

