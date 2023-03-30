Washoe County Health District shares ‘Community Health Rankings & Roadmap’

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday morning, Washoe County Health District (WCHD) and University of Nevada’s (UNR) Schools of Medicine and Public Health officials presented newly released “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps” data. A national initiative out of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Out of the 17 counties in the Silver State, Washoe County is now ranked 3rd, in both outcomes and factors. “Health outcomes are basically, ‘what is the state of health in our community today?’ Health factors focus on those determinants, and policies and all sorts of factors that are drivng tomorrows health,” said John Packham, PhD, Associate Dean of Statewide Initiatives with the University.

Indicating that the overall health of our community is in an upward trend; people living longer, and how well they’re living. Moreover, researchers spoke on factors causing concern, like: smoking habits, child poverty, socioeconomic status, the housing market, and access to health care.

“The physical circumstances of housing have direct impact on health, also its a case if you’re spending upwards of 25-35% of your income on housing or rent, you’re probably deferring medical care,” said Packham.

To read the full report you can click, here.

