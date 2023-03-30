Tickets on sale and going fast for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Good Vibez Presents and PR Entertainment are gearing up for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest at its new location in Palisades Tahoe Saturday-Sunday, July 22 -23.

Dan Sheehan, co-owner of Good Vibes Presents, stopped by Morning Break to remind people to get their tickets now before the event sells out. Waitlists are already rolled out for 2-day passes and Sunday tickets.

Like all festivals in the Good Vibez canon, visitors can expect exciting programming both on and off stage including local food vendors, interactive local art displays, a quirky and quality vendor area and a commitment to leaving the community better than they found it with composting, recycling and green initiatives which work towards zero waste.

This year’s line-up includes: Rebelution, Stick Figure, Tribal Seeds, Pepper, Dispatch, Hirie, J Boog, The Expendables, Iya Terra, Bumpin Uglies, The Elovaters, Pipedown and Claire Wright.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

