Rosen introduces 2 bills on corruption, drug smuggling

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen has introduced a pair of bills, one on corruption and another on preventing drug smuggling into the U.S. Congress.

The No CORRUPTION Act would bar members of Congress convicted of felonies related to their official duties from collecting taxpayer-funded pensions. Rosen introduced the bill.

“It’s common-sense that any member of Congress convicted of a felony during  their time in office should never receive a pension from taxpayers,” said Senator Rosen. “My bipartisan legislation will prevent convicted, corrupt officials from pocketing a dime of Americans’ hard-earned dollars as a federal pension. I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure this legislation passes the Senate and gets closer to becoming law.”

Currently, the law states that former members of Congress convicted of a felony must forfeit their pensions only after exhausting their appeals. Rosen says this allows convicted former members to file numerous appeals while still being allowed to collect a pension.

The bill was introduced with Senator Rick Scott of Florida (R).

The other bill, the END FENTANYL Act, would require the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to update its drug interaction guide regularly to ensure it provides guidance on how to handle drugs like fentanyl.

“Action must also be taken to combat fentanyl smuggling that is having deadly consequences in Nevada and across our country,” Senator Rosen continued. “I’m proud to see that bipartisan legislation I helped introduce to give law enforcement officials the updated training necessary to stop fentanyl and drug smuggling has advanced out of committee.”

The bill is backed by Rosen and also has the support of Scott.

She says her bill builds off a 2019 GAO report which found the guidance had not been updated in 20 years.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

A file image of the Nevada State Legislature
Nevada Dems propose increased pay, bonuses for state employees
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10,...
Lombardo introduces bill on voter ID
A file image of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
Cortez Masto introduces bill to recoup money from failed bank executives
Photo of Gov. Joe Lombardo with TikTok logo.
Nevada bans TikTok on government devices