The Road Ahead: RTC Seeks Members for Citizens Multimodal Advisory Committee

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is seeking community members to join its Citizens Multimodal Advisory Committee (CMAC). The RTC is looking for people who have an interest in improving transportation for everyone in our community. If you’re a transit passenger, bicyclist, pedestrian, RTC ACCESS user, or just have great ideas to improve transportation, you are encouraged to apply. Meetings are held virtually the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

“Our public outreach program fosters an open and transparent process with the community to support the regional transportation planning process,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “As part of that process, the RTC encourages public involvement throughout the development of any project, plan, or policy.”

Effective transportation planning requires input from community stakeholders. Collaboration with the public allows for innovative ideas and solutions to emerge that address the region’s transportation issues. It also helps RTC develop strong community support during its outreach process. Please use the link below to apply by April 28, 2023.

Learn more and apply: https://www.rtcwashoe.com/about/advisory-committee-information/.

