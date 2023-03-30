Northern Nevada Red Cross deploying to Mississippi for tornado relief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Red Cross will be deploying to Mississippi on Friday to assist with tornado relief efforts.

At least 25 people have been killed and dozens have been injured by the storms that have ripped through the area.

More than 400 Red Cross workers from around the country are already there assisting in efforts to rebuild. The Northern Nevada Red Cross will be the first in the state to travel to assist them.

“The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock in Mississippi to help those in need,” said Danel Lipparelli, who will be deployed as a volunteer to manage mental health, health services and spiritual care services. “We want to help make sure everyone impacted by the tornadoes has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort.”

Early estimates report that as many as 2,000 structures have been destroyed or received major damage.

“Working with partners in several states, we have provided nearly 50,000 meals and are distributing relief supplies where possible in the affected communities,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “I’m proud of Danel and all staff and volunteers who respond at a moment’s notice to help those in need.”

You are encouraged to help the Red Cross with these efforts by donating $10. You can do so by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, visiting redcross.org, or texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.