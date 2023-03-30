Nevada Dems propose increased pay, bonuses for state employees

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Democrats in the Nevada State Legislature are proposing new pay increases, healthcare investments, bonuses and more for state employees.

The proposal was introduced Thursday and aims to address vacancies across state agencies.

State Democrats believe Governor Joe Lombardo’s recommended budget proposals for state employees did not go far enough. Instead, they have proposed the following:

A 2% pay increase to take effect April 1st, an additional 8% to 10% pay increase to begin July 1st, 2023, and then an additional 4% pay increase to begin July 1, 2024;



Reinstatement of longevity pay;



Retention bonuses of $250 per quarter over the next two fiscal years;



Increasing the employer side Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) contribution;



Addressing the rising cost of health care by increasing state health savings accounts for state employees and their families;



The package represents upwards of a 25% take home pay increase by the end of 2024.



Final approval would come with the state budget.

“So many of our state employees went above and beyond during the pandemic, and they deserve our respect and a raise,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. “For too long, we have failed to properly invest in the people who make our state’s essential services work. That’s why nearly one in four positions is currently unfilled. By raising overall pay for state employment, we can attract and retain more talented public servants to make state government work better for the people of Nevada.”

“Our state employees have consistently gone above and beyond without receiving the compensation and benefits they deserve, especially during the economic downturns Nevada has endured in the past two decades,” said Speaker Steve Yeager. “The proposals discussed today will reward those employees who have stuck with Nevada through thick and thin, but also will help fill the staggering number of vacancies that are plaguing our state.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.