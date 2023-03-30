Man guilty of attacking jogger in downtown Reno

Rylan Joel Wallette
Rylan Joel Wallette(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe District Court jury this week convicted a man of attacking a woman who jogged by him along the Truckee River in downtown Reno.

Rylan Joel Wallette, 35, faces a May 31 sentencing for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said in November 2021 the woman was jogging on a path near the National Automobile Museum when Wallette knocked her down and threatened her with a large knife. The woman got up, ran away and called police.

She identified Wallette as her attacker. Police arrested him and found the knife he used.

