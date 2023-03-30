A local podcaster and friends are putting their voices together on a different kind of show

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a unique perspective from around the country, as local podcaster Allister Dean, and his friends around the country, Brayden Portillo from Chicago and Mikey Gutierrez from San Francisco, discuss all the trending topics on their podcast Gay Boy Magic. Anyone can listen to the show, with topics ranging from current affairs, sexual health, intimacy, where real issues are discussed from a gay perspective. The goal is to keep things mainstream for everyone to participate in and to help listeners all around connect with each other. Check out the podcast on any platform you get your podcasts on. You can also follow them on Instagram @gay.boy.magic or call their hotline at 628-232-1205.

