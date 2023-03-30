LifeChurch Reno hosts Egg Race

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - LifeChurch Reno is getting us into the Easter spirit! This Saturday at 9 a.m., they are hosting their annual Great Egg Race. Each age group from 0-18 years old has their own time slot to gather over 50,000 candy and prize-stuffed eggs on the green, grassy field of LifeChurch Reno. They have a special *Miracles* time slot so that children of all abilities can participate safely.

The event will also have inflatable bounce houses, refreshments like cotton candy and popcorn, face painting, crafts, donuts, pictures with the Easter bunny, door prizes, and more!

For more information on The Great Egg Race, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
Northern Nevada Red Cross deploying to Mississippi for tornado relief
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Workers comp bill
Legislative Bill Addresses Alleged Workers Comp Failures