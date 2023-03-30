LifeChurch Reno hosts Egg Race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - LifeChurch Reno is getting us into the Easter spirit! This Saturday at 9 a.m., they are hosting their annual Great Egg Race. Each age group from 0-18 years old has their own time slot to gather over 50,000 candy and prize-stuffed eggs on the green, grassy field of LifeChurch Reno. They have a special *Miracles* time slot so that children of all abilities can participate safely.

The event will also have inflatable bounce houses, refreshments like cotton candy and popcorn, face painting, crafts, donuts, pictures with the Easter bunny, door prizes, and more!

For more information on The Great Egg Race, click here.

