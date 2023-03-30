Gardnerville pilot shares firsthand account of 9/11 experience which inspired Broadway musical

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First Lieutenant Michele Stull was a pilot with Continental Airlines (now United Airlines) when the tragedy of 9/11 forced her crew and nearly 150 passengers to land in Gander, Newfoundland and await word that the airspace over the U.S. was back open. The five days she and 7,000 other people spent in the small town eventually inspired the Broadway musical, Come From Away.

That show went on to win multiple Tony awards and is now touring the country sharing the remarkable true story of what happened on a tiny island on September 11, 2001.

Stull now lives in Gardnerville. She and the Pioneer Center’s executive director, Dennyse Sewell, stopped by Morning Break to share their stories and encourage the community to see the show.

Come From Away remains in Reno through Sunday, April 2. Tickets are still available online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.