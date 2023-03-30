Gardnerville pilot shares firsthand account of 9/11 experience which inspired Broadway musical

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First Lieutenant Michele Stull was a pilot with Continental Airlines (now United Airlines) when the tragedy of 9/11 forced her crew and nearly 150 passengers to land in Gander, Newfoundland and await word that the airspace over the U.S. was back open. The five days she and 7,000 other people spent in the small town eventually inspired the Broadway musical, Come From Away.

That show went on to win multiple Tony awards and is now touring the country sharing the remarkable true story of what happened on a tiny island on September 11, 2001.

Stull now lives in Gardnerville. She and the Pioneer Center’s executive director, Dennyse Sewell, stopped by Morning Break to share their stories and encourage the community to see the show.

Come From Away remains in Reno through Sunday, April 2. Tickets are still available online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada received a donation of 40,000 socks from Bombas
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada finds solutions through harsh winter
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Rosen introduces 2 bills on corruption, drug smuggling
Take a Walk in the Park Day
Take a Walk in the Park Day
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and...
New FBI documents: 1 Oct. shooter was upset at lack of ‘high roller’ treatment at casinos