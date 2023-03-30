Fernley High School given shelter in place order Thursday morning

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fernley High School was given a shelter in place order Thursday morning after construction workers struck a gas line.

Crews struck the line near the entrance of a nearby highway.

The Lyon County School District says all the students are safe, but no traffic was allowed in or out of the campus.

Buses that had not yet arrived were directed to Fernley Intermediate School.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.