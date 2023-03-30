Fernley High School given shelter in place order Thursday morning

The shelter in place was ordered Thursday morning
The shelter in place was ordered Thursday morning(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fernley High School was given a shelter in place order Thursday morning after construction workers struck a gas line.

Crews struck the line near the entrance of a nearby highway.

The Lyon County School District says all the students are safe, but no traffic was allowed in or out of the campus.

Buses that had not yet arrived were directed to Fernley Intermediate School.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

Happening this Saturday at LifeChurch at 9 a.m.
LifeChurch Reno hosts Egg Race
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
Northern Nevada Red Cross deploying to Mississippi for tornado relief
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather