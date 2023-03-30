Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada finds solutions through harsh winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada received a donation of 40,000 socks from Bombas. During the winter, tangible items like socks, underwear and jackets make a huge impact on those who are not able to retreat to shelter during the cold nights.

Catholic Charities is one of the largest non-profits by geography but that does not downgrade the significance of each donation. “Every donation makes a significant difference. Sometimes they are like, oh Catholic Charities is so big, so my donation is not going to be as impactful,” said Baxter. “It is absolutely impactful because we see the most number of people.”

The center serves upwards of 30,000 people a month. Baxter says finding a solution for everyone who walks in is one of their mottos. “Our purpose here is to help and really lift everyone and to make sure they are treated with dignity and that we are always recognizing the humanity of everyone who comes to Catholic Charities,” said Baxter.

On average, nearly 300 people come to the food panty and wellness center. There are more needs to be met than just socks. “People need diapers, they need formula or if they just moved into their home, we have a starter kit that has all that,” said Zinthia Ramirez, who works in the wellness center. “If people ever need anything they come here for like jackets, sweaters, clothing, it can be feminine hygiene products.”

“If you cannot donate your treasures, then consider donating your time,” said Baxter.

If you want to donate or volunteer, visit the website for more information at ccsnn.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.