Winter Storm Systems Keeping Washoe County’s Air Quality Clean

Motor vehicles, household heating appliances and gas degrade air quality. Winter storms assist in keeping the valleys air clean.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Air pollution can cause a variety of health problems. Accelerated aging of the lungs, asthma and cancer are some of the most common.

Matt McCarthy is an air quality specialist. He works for the Washoe County Health District’s Air Quality Management Division. He said the current air quality is good, due to the consistent weather patterns that have hovered for the past few months.

The main causes of air pollution are motor vehicles, household heating appliances and gas. McCarthy says due to our geographical location there are some notable issues with ventilation.

”Since we do live in a valley, one of the issues we do run into is stagnant air or poor ventilation. So as a lot of people know we do suffer from inversion layers in the winter,” said McCarthy.

An inversion layer occurs when cold air gets stuck on the ground and trapped by warmer air, negating its ability to escape from the valleys air basin. He described it to me as a lid being placed on top of a pot.

I followed McCarthy to one of the seven flagstaffs located in Washoe County. At the flagstaffs, air quality specialists analyze and compute data to determine the current state of air quality.

As the climate continues to warm up, especially as we inch closer to fire season, he cautions people to be aware of sudden drops in air quality.

“People should be aware that air quality conditions can degrade very quickly,” said McCarthy. “We suggest that people know where to go to get the current air quality conditions and the coming air quality forecast.”

To stay up to date, he recommends visiting their website, AirNow.Gov. If you type in your zip code you will be able to see the current air quality and future forecasts in your local area.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

Learning how to hope with iFred
Local non-profit shares how learning to hope can have positive impact on mental health
The scene from the Wednesday morning fire
Fire crews respond for structure fire in Sparks
A file image of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
Cortez Masto introduces bill to recoup money from failed bank executives
Seeking early diagnosis in Alzheimer's s the critical first step.
Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures: The critical step in battling Alzheimer’s Disease