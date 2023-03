RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snowfall will continue overnight in Tahoe and Reno so tomorrow morning’s commute could have some problems. We’re only expecting an inch or so in Reno but Tahoe could see 12 inches at Lake Level with 1 to 3 feet of snow above 7,000 ft. We’ll dry out by Thursday through the weekend.

