SR70 closed near Beckwourth due to sinkhole

Detours have been put in place
An image of the pothole on SR70
An image of the pothole on SR70(Caltrans)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKWOURTH, California (KOLO) - State Route 70 near the Beckwourth area of Plumas County is closed due to a sinkhole.

The road has been closed from County Road A-23 to County Road A-24 since Monday.

According to Caltrans District 2, the sinkhole has grown since then and now measures approximately 8-feet wide and six feet deep, encompassing the full width of the westbound lane.

Detours have been put in place at the junction with State Route 49 and State Route 89. The detour redirects traffic through Sierraville and Loyalton.

Caltrans and CHP Quincy advise motorists against using county roads as a detour due to heavy mud and snow on the roads.

There is no estimated time for when one-way traffic control will be in place.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

NDOT to lower speeds on section of Sparks highway
Avalanche generic
Avalanche danger for Central Sierras “considerable”, avalanche center says
Learning how to hope with iFred
Local non-profit shares how learning to hope can have positive impact on mental health
The scene from the Wednesday morning fire
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Sparks