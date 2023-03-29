SR70 closed near Beckwourth due to sinkhole

BECKWOURTH, California (KOLO) - State Route 70 near the Beckwourth area of Plumas County is closed due to a sinkhole.

The road has been closed from County Road A-23 to County Road A-24 since Monday.

According to Caltrans District 2, the sinkhole has grown since then and now measures approximately 8-feet wide and six feet deep, encompassing the full width of the westbound lane.

Detours have been put in place at the junction with State Route 49 and State Route 89. The detour redirects traffic through Sierraville and Loyalton.

Caltrans and CHP Quincy advise motorists against using county roads as a detour due to heavy mud and snow on the roads.

There is no estimated time for when one-way traffic control will be in place.

