Reno police arrest suspect for allegedly firing gun during road rage incident

Jordan Nicholas Johnston, left, and the Reno Police Department investigating an alleged road...
Jordan Nicholas Johnston, left, and the Reno Police Department investigating an alleged road rage incident at West Fourth Street and McCarran Boulevard.(Washoe County jail/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 34-year-old man was booked Wednesday after allegedly firing a shot during a road rage incident.

Jordan Nicholas Johnston was booked on a charge of discharging a weapon where someone may be endangered.

Johnston allegedly fired the gun in the area of West Fourth Street and McCarran Boulevard.

Police said Johnston and another driver had some sort of confrontation and it escalated when Johnston allegedly fired the gun.

