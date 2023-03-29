Reno police arrest suspect for allegedly firing gun during road rage incident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 34-year-old man was booked Wednesday after allegedly firing a shot during a road rage incident.

Jordan Nicholas Johnston was booked on a charge of discharging a weapon where someone may be endangered.

Johnston allegedly fired the gun in the area of West Fourth Street and McCarran Boulevard.

Police said Johnston and another driver had some sort of confrontation and it escalated when Johnston allegedly fired the gun.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.