Police investigating robbery in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that around noon, they responded to the 1800 block of Sullivan Lane for a robbery that had just occurred.

The victim said he had been walking in the area when two black men, both wearing dark clothing, white shoes, and masks approached him and demanded money while pointing handguns at him.

The suspects then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was unharmed.

Officers searched the area but the suspects were not located. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

