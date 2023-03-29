Police investigating robbery in Sparks

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that around noon, they responded to the 1800 block of Sullivan Lane for a robbery that had just occurred.

The victim said he had been walking in the area when two black men, both wearing dark clothing, white shoes, and masks approached him and demanded money while pointing handguns at him.

The suspects then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was unharmed.

Officers searched the area but the suspects were not located. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams pauses on the field during the seventh inning...
Ex-Carson High baseball star Matt Williams to under colon cancer surgery
Jordan Nicholas Johnston, left, and the Reno Police Department investigating an alleged road...
Reno police arrest suspect for allegedly firing gun during road rage incident
Computer capture of tax form
Tax scams common this time of year
The scene of a crash on Glendale Avenue in Sparks,
Crash closes part of westbound Glendale Avenue