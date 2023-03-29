PI’s attorneys appeal recommendation to reveal client in tracking case,

By Ed Pearce
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Attorneys for the private investigator accused of placing an electronic tracking device on Mayor Schieve’s car are appealing a recommendation that he reveal who hired him.

The motion, filed one day ahead of a deadline to reveal private investigator David McNeely’s client, revisits an argument made earlier in the case--that their identity amounted to a trade secret, protected by Nevada law.

Judge David Hardy asked the court’s discovery commissioner to research the issue and make a recommendation and his conclusion supported the judge’s original ruling that the mayor and then County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung have a right to that information.

The case has led to the introduction of a bill in the legislature outlawing such surveilance.

