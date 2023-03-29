Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall

Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit mall on Mar. 28, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Summit mall in south Reno. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, and later declared dead.

Officers are still working to determine how the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reno Police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Nugget Casino Resort
Colorado-based company buys Nugget Casino Resort

Latest News

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
More guardrail repair will close lanes on Geiger Grade, U.S. 95
Police investigate after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup in northwest Reno on Mar....
Person in wheelchair killed in crash with pickup truck
RTC seeking citizens for advisory committee
(Source: MGN)
Lane/shoulder reductions in Reno-Sparks area for guardrail repair begin Monday