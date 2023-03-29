Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Summit mall in south Reno. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, and later declared dead.

Officers are still working to determine how the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Reno Police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.