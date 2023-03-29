NDOT to lower speeds on section of Sparks highway

The crash rate on sections of the corridor is 115% higher than the state average for similar roadways
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be lowering speed limits on a section of I-80 east of Sparks.

The speed will be reduced from 70 to 65 miles per hour.

Five 65 mile an hour signs will replace the existing signs between Mustang exit 23 and Orchard exit 38 west of Fernley. The new signs will be installed as early as 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

NDOT says they are making this change for safety reasons, as the area has seen an increase in traffic in recent years. Their numbers indicate a 70% increase in daily travel in the area over the last 10 years.

The crash rate on sections of the corridor is 115% higher than the state average for similar roadways.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

An image of the pothole on SR70
SR70 closed near Beckwourth due to sinkhole
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
More guardrail repair will close lanes on Geiger Grade, U.S. 95
Police investigate after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup in northwest Reno on Mar....
Person in wheelchair killed in crash with pickup truck