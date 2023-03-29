NDOT to lower speeds on section of Sparks highway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be lowering speed limits on a section of I-80 east of Sparks.

The speed will be reduced from 70 to 65 miles per hour.

Five 65 mile an hour signs will replace the existing signs between Mustang exit 23 and Orchard exit 38 west of Fernley. The new signs will be installed as early as 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

NDOT says they are making this change for safety reasons, as the area has seen an increase in traffic in recent years. Their numbers indicate a 70% increase in daily travel in the area over the last 10 years.

The crash rate on sections of the corridor is 115% higher than the state average for similar roadways.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.