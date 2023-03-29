Mammoth Mountain breaks record for all-time snowfall

MAMMOTH LAKES, California (KOLO) - Mammoth Mountain has surpassed its all-time record for snowfall with 695 inches.

The previous record was set in 2010/2011 with 668 inches.

The new record comes after a cycle of storms throughout March, as well as the most recent storm dropping 30 inches in the area overnight Tuesday.

695 inches has been recorded at the Main Lodge, while a total of 870 inches has been recorded at the summit.

Current base depths have been recorded at 336 inches on the summit and 275 inches at the Main Lodge.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.