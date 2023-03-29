Mammoth Mountain breaks record for all-time snowfall

A file image of Mammoth Mountain
A file image of Mammoth Mountain(Stacker | Stacker)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH LAKES, California (KOLO) - Mammoth Mountain has surpassed its all-time record for snowfall with 695 inches.

The previous record was set in 2010/2011 with 668 inches.

The new record comes after a cycle of storms throughout March, as well as the most recent storm dropping 30 inches in the area overnight Tuesday.

695 inches has been recorded at the Main Lodge, while a total of 870 inches has been recorded at the summit.

Current base depths have been recorded at 336 inches on the summit and 275 inches at the Main Lodge.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

The bill would provide extra protections for people working in the heat
Bill to protect workers from extreme weather introduced
FEMA has been formally requested by the state of Nevada to conduct an assessment of the damage...
Nevada requests FEMA damage assessment in 6 counties; 1 tribal area
Eagle Valley
Nevada sends officials to assess Lincoln County dams
Mono County Office of Emergency Management logo
Evacuation warning for snow-damaged properties in Mammoth Lakes