Lombardo introduces bill on voter ID

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has introduced a bill requiring voter ID.

Senate Bill 405 would require, with certain exceptions, proof of ID for voting in person. It would also require the DMV to issue a Voter ID at no charge.

Lombardo states in the bill that doing so would eliminate the requirement that a county or city clerk send a mail ballot to each registered voter, authorizing a voter to request a mail ballot; establishing procedures relating to requesting a mail ballot; revising provisions relating to mail ballots; requiring a voter to include certain personal identifying information with his or her mail ballot; revising the deadline by which a mail ballot must be received; establishing certain requirements for a person who returns a mail ballot on behalf of a voter; providing penalties; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Under the legislation, a person would be required to present a valid driver’s license or ID card, a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or document issued a government agency to filing officer.

