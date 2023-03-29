Lombardo introduces bill on voter ID

Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10,...
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has introduced a bill requiring voter ID.

Senate Bill 405 would require, with certain exceptions, proof of ID for voting in person. It would also require the DMV to issue a Voter ID at no charge.

Lombardo states in the bill that doing so would eliminate the requirement that a county or city clerk send a mail ballot to each registered voter, authorizing a voter to request a mail ballot; establishing procedures relating to requesting a mail ballot; revising provisions relating to mail ballots; requiring a voter to include certain personal identifying information with his or her mail ballot; revising the deadline by which a mail ballot must be received; establishing certain requirements for a person who returns a mail ballot on behalf of a voter; providing penalties; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Under the legislation, a person would be required to present a valid driver’s license or ID card, a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or document issued a government agency to filing officer.

The full bill can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Latest News

A file image of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
Cortez Masto introduces bill to recoup money from failed bank executives
Photo of Gov. Joe Lombardo with TikTok logo.
Nevada bans TikTok on government devices
Nevada state legislature image
Bill to provide cost of living adjustment to state employees introduced
The bill would provide extra protections for people working in the heat
Bill to protect workers from extreme weather introduced