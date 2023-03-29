Diamond Peak Ski Resort extends ski season

Diamond Peak Ski Resort
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Diamond Peak Ski Resort is extending its ski season through May 1.

The resort says their snowpack measures over 10 feet deep with more snow in the forecast this week. This is only the second time in resort history that they have been open in May.

“This season has been pretty special,” said Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin. “With all of the snow on the ground and our local community of skiers and snowboarders eager for a long spring season, we are proud to be able to push our closing date out to May 1.”

The 2022-2023 ski season is the second snowiest for the resort in its history, as 420 inches have fallen in the area as of March 29. That total trails only the 2016-2017 season.

