Crash closes part of westbound Glendale Avenue

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The right lane of westbound Glendale Avenue in the 600 block will be closed until at least 5 p.m. following a crash on a train track.

First responders were trying to get the pickup truck away from the train tracks in time for the next train.

It was a single-vehicle crash and the driver was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not known, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police are investigating speed and impairment as factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.