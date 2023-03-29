Crash closes part of westbound Glendale Avenue

The scene of a crash on Glendale Avenue in Sparks,
The scene of a crash on Glendale Avenue in Sparks,(Harrison Brenner/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The right lane of westbound Glendale Avenue in the 600 block will be closed until at least 5 p.m. following a crash on a train track.

First responders were trying to get the pickup truck away from the train tracks in time for the next train.

It was a single-vehicle crash and the driver was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not known, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police are investigating speed and impairment as factors in the crash.

