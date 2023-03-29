Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures: The critical step in battling Alzheimer’s Disease

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The latest Facts and Figures Report from the Alzheimer’s Association is emphasizing the importance of early detection of the disease. The first step that can make a difference is discussing any issues with your doctor, leading to faster diagnosis and potential treatment.

Nevada is reported to be the third fastest-growing Alzheimer’s population in the country. Having a conversation with your doctor early can lead to being more involved in care planning.

The report also informed how the cost of care is increasing with a national uptick of 24 billion dollars. The Alzheimer’s Association shares in-home support services can save money.

They found most don’t worry about cognitive decline until it impacts their quality of life or ability to participate in regular activities. Whether they are experiencing symptoms or not, most view memory and thinking problems as normal aging.

Charles Durate, Nevada Public Policy Director for the Alzheimer’s Association shared,

“Individuals 45 years old or older about 14% of them complain about cognitive issues things like memory problems and a large number of them also complain about the fact that those memory problems are getting worse, but less than 50% of those people who have memory issues talk to a primary care provider.”

There is progress being made Senate Bill 297 is supporting the Nevada Memory Network, which will improve access to clinics, support providers in their memory training, and get people resources to support services.

For more recommendations for detecting Alzheimer’s or Dementia early, click here.

24/7 Helpline: 1-800-272-4900.

