WIC to provide help, resources for those affected by SNAP reductions
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada families who will be affected by a reduction in SNAP benefits are encouraged to utilize the Health District’s WIC Program.
SNAP increased distributions to families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those distributions will now end in April, with March being the last month that people will receive the increased amount.
You can start the application for WIC in English or Spanish. Benefits of the program include:
- Healthy foods
- Individualized information about nutrition
- Referrals to help families meet other needs
- Breastfeeding support, including breast pumps and expert advice
WIC says long-term benefits include:
- Improved birth outcomes like less premature birth
- Positive effect on children’s diet and diet-related outcomes like decreased anemia
- Improved infant and child growth rates
- Improved intellectual development of children
