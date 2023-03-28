WIC may help some SNAP recipients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the Washoe County Health District approximately 3400 people are helped through the Women, Infants and Children’s Program known as WIC. But the name is a little bit of a misnomer.

That’s because the program includes others who take care of children under five.

“But it is not for only for only women infants and children,” says Dasie Rodriguez, a WIC Community Health Worker. “It is also for those caregivers who have a child under five as well so that could be a foster parent, grandmother and fathers of course.”

Participants are given a card where monthly funds are placed on it.

That card is accepted at major grocery stores where WIC approved fruits and vegetables milk and other food items are added to the cart. With all money spent at the end of the month, the card is replenished at the beginning of each month.

The program is more than just a way to subsidize a monthly food budget which comes up short for low-income families.

Participants are required to meet with staff here to learn more about the importance of good nutrition which also includes breast feeding.

“It’s just that additional support you get from our WIC community,” says Rodriguez. “We have additional food assistance. But they do referrals out of our community. A lot of our clients are also looking for resources out there. Sometimes they might not know where to find these resources like primary care doctors, for them or their child. Pediatricians.”

The Washoe County Health District wants residents to know about WIC because many of these same residents may be worrying about their additional SNAP benefits running out in four days.

During the pandemic SNAP recipients received more money each month. But thanks to an act of Congress, those extra funds end March 31st.

Many of the same families who qualify for SNAP may also qualify for WIC.

