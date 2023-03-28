Wanted sex offender arrested in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted on a felony warrant has been arrested by the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force.
26-year-old Terrell Fletcher was wanted after failing to appear after posting bail on a felony crime. His warrant was for failure to appear on charges including driving under the influence, and failure to obey sex offender laws/registration.
When he was arrested, Fletcher was found to be in possession of controlled substances.
He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on the following charges:
- 1 count of Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance
- 1 count possession of a schedule 1 controlled substances for sales
- 1 count Failure to Obey sex offender Laws/Registration and
- Failure to Appear after bail on a Felony crime
Fletcher was arrested in 2020 for attempted pandering of a child in Reno.
