Wanted sex offender arrested in Reno

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted on a felony warrant has been arrested by the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force.

26-year-old Terrell Fletcher was wanted after failing to appear after posting bail on a felony crime. His warrant was for failure to appear on charges including driving under the influence, and failure to obey sex offender laws/registration.

When he was arrested, Fletcher was found to be in possession of controlled substances.

He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on the following charges:

- 1 count of Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance

- 1 count possession of a schedule 1 controlled substances for sales

- 1 count Failure to Obey sex offender Laws/Registration and

- Failure to Appear after bail on a Felony crime

Fletcher was arrested in 2020 for attempted pandering of a child in Reno.

