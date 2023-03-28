Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer

Palisades Tahoe will be open through July 4th.
By Ashley Grams
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve always want to ski in a t-shirt and shorts, this summer you’ll have the chance.

Several Tahoe ski resorts including Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar are extending their seasons through April and May.

But Palisades Tahoe will be open on the Alpine side through July 4th.

“We are at 678 inches which is absolutely insane, that’s over 56.5 feet,” said Maddy Condon, a spokesperson for Palisades Tahoe.

Condon says with more snow on the way this weekend, it’s shaping up to be a historic year.

“The past couple seasons we haven’t been able to go quite as long. This year, it’s going to be really great,” Condon said.

Ryan Shea visited Palisades with his daughters and said he couldn’t remember ever skiing that late into the summer.

“I cannot recall skiing on July 4th so if we can make it that far, that would be amazing,” Shea said.

Palisades provides a unique chance for visitors to hit the slopes and lake beaches all in one day.

“I mean I wouldn’t be surprised if people went and jumped in the lake in their bathing suits and then came right back up skiing,” Condon said with a laugh.

If you haven’t had the chance to hit the slopes yet, you still have plenty of time.

