RPD seeking help finding missing endangered man

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stoll is asked to call RPD
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 44-year-old man considered to be endangered.

Brett Stoll was last seen leaving his residence on Longley Lane Monday at around 11:30 a.m. Police say Stoll suffers from epilepsy and did not take his medication with him.

He is described as a white male who is 6 foot 4, 350 pounds, with greyish brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball hat with an unknown emblem, a medium blue hooded zip up sweatshirt, black t-shirt and Batman emblem on the front and dark pants.

Stoll is driving a Silver 2019 Dodge Ram Laramie truck with a matching camper shell, and Nevada plates 253V74.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stoll is asked to call RPD at 775-334-2226 or 334-COPS and reference case number #23-5480.

Below is a close up image of Stoll:

Brett Stoll
Brett Stoll(The Reno Police Department)

Below is an image of the truck:

An image of the truck as described by police
An image of the truck as described by police(The Reno Police Department)

