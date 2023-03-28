Reno woman sentenced to 18 months for straw purchase of firearms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for straw purchasing firearms.

A court found 48-year-old Gail Manney made false statements when she purchased the firearms for her son, a convicted felon. She was found guilty in Dec. 2022.

Court documents show that Manney illegally purchased seven firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee for her son in April 2021. At the time of buying the firearms, she completed a federal firearms transaction form representing that she was the actual buyer of the firearms.

“Buying a firearm for someone who is a prohibited person — be it a family member, a friend, a neighbor, or a stranger — is a serious offense and a violation of federal law,” said United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Our office and ATF combine resources to ensure firearms do not end up in the hands of prohibited persons.”

“Straw purchasing is not a victimless crime,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson. “The act of willfully providing a prohibited person with a firearm by purchasing the firearm on their behalf puts firearms in the hands of criminal organizations and violent criminals which presents a grave threat to the safety of our communities. It is a federal crime to conduct the act of straw purchasing and ATF will continue to work with our prosecutorial partners to ensure that straw purchasers are held accountable.

