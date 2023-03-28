Reno Housing Authority opens waiting list for public housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A waiting list is now open for people in northern Nevada seeking public housing. The Reno Housing Authority has units available at several complexes.

Submitting an application will start the process for low-income households to find a permanent place to live. Washoe County residents will receive preference. Households must meet income and eligibility requirements.

The deadline to apply is April 14. You can find an application here.

