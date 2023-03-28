Person in wheelchair suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by pickup

Police investigate after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup in northwest Reno on Mar....
Police investigate after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup in northwest Reno on Mar. 27, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A person in a wheelchair suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a pickup in northwest Reno Monday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at W. Seventh Street and Sierra Highlands Drive.

Officers say the person who was hit was in a crosswalk at the time. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

