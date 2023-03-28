One hurt in North Valleys shooting

Police responding to park near Siler Lake Elementary School
Police responding to park near Siler Lake Elementary School
By David Kohut
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:18 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday in the North Valleys. It happened in a parking lot near Silver Lake Elementary School.

Officers say it started when two men got into an argument with someone in a car. The person in the car shot one of the men and drove away.

The suspect is not known at this time, but according to officers there is no threat to the community.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

