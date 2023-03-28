More guardrail repair will close lanes on Geiger Grade, U.S. 95

Moderate travel delays are expected.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - More repairs to damaged guardrails will close lanes on Geiger Grade and U.S. 95 in Mineral County near Hawthorne this week.

Multiple guardrails across the area were damaged by vehicle collisions stemming from poor road conditions caused by myriad storms this past winter.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says drivers should expect the closures to take place for several hours before crews move to a different location. Their schedule is as follows:

March 29 and March 30  7a.m.-5p.m.

  • Single lane closures on U.S. 95 near Sportman’s Beach Campground in the Walker Lake area

March 31  7a.m.-5p.m.

  • Single lane closures at two locations on State Route 341 (Geiger Grade) between Cartwright and Calavaras roads in the Virginia City highland

Moderate travel delays are expected.

