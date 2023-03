RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We will see rain returning to the Reno area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. It’ll turn to snow by Wednesday morning resulting ion 1/2 to 2 inch totals in Reno with 3-5 inches in the foothills. The Sierra over 7,000 feet could ge3t 2-3 feet.

